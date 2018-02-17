Cold front to hit Taiwan Feb. 20

Taipei, Feb. 17 (CNA) Partly cloudy and warm weather will continue Sunday through probably the following day, although a new cold front is forecast to hit Taiwan the day after that, weathermen said Saturday.

Lee Meng-hsuan, a forecaster at the Central Weather Bureau, said that as the northeasterly wind mitigates, Sunday and Monday could be partly cloudy, with temperatures ranging between 25 and 29 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, however, the seasonal wind is expected to strengthen, bringing with it a cold air mass and the possibility of rain that will affect the northern and eastern parts of the country, he said.

The cold front will likely continue until Feb. 23, with temperatures dropping to a low of 12 degrees from late Feb. 22 to early Feb. 23 in central and northern Taiwan, according to Lee. (By Chang Ming-hsuan and S.C. Chang)