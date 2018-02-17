  1. Home
Cold front to hit Taiwan Feb. 20

By  Central News Agency
2018/02/17 18:10

A new cold front is expected to spoil the end of the Lunar New Year holiday beginning Tuesday. (By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Feb. 17 (CNA) Partly cloudy and warm weather will continue Sunday through probably the following day, although a new cold front is forecast to hit Taiwan the day after that, weathermen said Saturday.
Lee Meng-hsuan, a forecaster at the Central Weather Bureau, said that as the northeasterly wind mitigates, Sunday and Monday could be partly cloudy, with temperatures ranging between 25 and 29 degrees Celsius.
On Tuesday, however, the seasonal wind is expected to strengthen, bringing with it a cold air mass and the possibility of rain that will affect the northern and eastern parts of the country, he said.
The cold front will likely continue until Feb. 23, with temperatures dropping to a low of 12 degrees from late Feb. 22 to early Feb. 23 in central and northern Taiwan, according to Lee. (By Chang Ming-hsuan and S.C. Chang)
