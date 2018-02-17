Hebard sets NCAA record, No. 9 Oregon beats USC in 2nd OT

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Ruthy Hebard scored 27 points and set an NCAA record with 30th consecutive field goals to help No. 9 Oregon hold off Southern California 80-74 in double-overtime Friday night.

Hebard was 12 of 12 from the field for her fifth perfect shooting game of the season, helping the Ducks (24-4, 13-2 Pac-12) tie No. 14 Stanford for the conference lead. Hebard also had 10 rebounds.

There were 12 ties and 21 lead changes, the last on Hebard's inside shot with 1:36 left as Oregon scored the last seven points of the game. That included Lexi Bando's 3-pointer that bounced off the top of the backboard and through the net for a 78-74 lead.

Maite Cazorla had 17 points, Sabrina Ionescu 15, and Bando 11.

Kristen Simon had 19 of her 26 points after halftime and finished with 15 rebounds for the Trojans (17-9, 7-8). Aliyah Mazyck added 18 points, and Sadie Edwards had 16.

No. 15 OREGON 67, No. 7 UCLA 64, OT

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Marie Gulich had 24 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks to lead Oregon State.

Katie McWilliams had 16 points and five rebounds, and Kat Tudor added 14 point and seven rebounds for the Beavers (20-6, 11-4 Pac-12).

Jordin Canada had 21 points and five assists, and Monique Billings added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Bruins (21-5, 12-3).

Gulich made a lay-up at the 1:47 mark of the extra period to put the Beavers ahead 63-62. Billings was fouled on the next possession and sank both free throws for UCLA.

Gulich was then fouled and made both free throws to give the Beavers a 65-64 lead. The Bruins missed two shots and had a third blocked. Gulich was fouled on the rebound and sank both free throws with 34 seconds left.

Kennedy Burke and Canada missed 3-pointers on UCLA's final possession.