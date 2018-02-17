  1. Home
Blackface skit in China's Spring Festival Gala draws backlash

Racist blackface routine featured on China's most-viewed TV show of the year causes stir

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/02/17 17:30

Lou Naiming in blackface (left). (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A sketch during China's massive Lunar New Year TV show attempting to show the burgeoning economic friendship between China and numerous African countries backfired after it featured a Chinese actress in blackface. 

In a skit designed as propaganda piece promoting growing ties between China and many countries in Africa, Chinese actress Lou Naiming appeared painted face and arms in classic blackface makeup. To make things worse, Lou wears a costume that makes her buttocks appear to be disproportionately huge and carrying a plate of fruit on her head.

To add insult to injury, she is trailed by what some reports are saying are a black man wearing a monkey costume. 


Lou Naiming being followed by man in monkey costume. (AP image)

During the skit, the African woman, who is playing Lou's daughter, tells her mother that she wishes to study in China, but is afraid she will not agree. 

Lou then responds by eagerly saying, "Why wouldn’t I agree? A Chinese volunteer medical team saved my life when I was young. Now Chinese kids are building a railroad for us...I love Chinese people. I love China!”


Lou Naiming in blackface (Left). (AP image)

The routine ends with the actors joining gyrating tribal dancers, fake Lion King puppets and African airline stewardesses. 

The sketch was shown on Thursday during peak viewing hours of the annual CCTV New Year Gala, or Spring Festival Gala, which is broadcast across Chinese airwaves during the Lunar New Year to an estimated 800 million viewers.

Needless to say, given the long, negative history of blackface in the West as a means to stereotype, mock and dehumanize people of African heritage, this sketch surely was a setback in the Chinese communist party's attempt to woo the support of African nations and their people.

After the segment ended, international social media was soon flooded with negative comments:

Complete CCTV video of the sketch:
