Kosovo celebrates a decade of independence from Serbia

Kosovars walk past number ten sign marking the 10th anniversary of Kosovo independence on Wednesday Feb. 14, 2018, ahead of the upcoming 10th independ
A student named Pavarsia Sopi, 10 poses for a photo in front of flag of Kosovo during an independence celebration ceremony at a school in the village
A powered paraglider with a Kosovo national flag circles above Kosovo capital Pristina for the upcoming 10th independence anniversary on Friday, Feb.
People walk near the statue of former U.S president Bill Clinton in Kosovo capital Pristina on Thursday Feb. 15, 2018, ahead of the upcoming 10th inde
Kosovo prime minister Ramush Haradinaj looks at the Declaration of Independence in his office in Kosovo capital Pristina on Wednesday Feb. 14, 2018, a
People visit the martyrs cemetery of KLA fighters in the village of Stagove, Kosvov on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 ahead of the upcoming 10th independence
FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 16, 2008 file photo a man paints a pro-USA slogan on the wall in Gnjilane, Kosovo. Kosovo declared independence from Ser
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 17, 2008 file photo a Kosovar Albanian man holds an Albanian flag on his roof-top over the ethnically divided town of Koso
A young couple is seen on their night out in capital Pristina on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 ahead of the upcoming 10th independence anniversary. Kosovo d
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo is celebrating 10 years of independence from Serbia in two-day festivities around the country.
Saturday's events will conclude with an open-air evening concert in Pristina headlined by Rita Ora, a British singer of Kosovo origin.
Kosovo declared independence on Feb. 17, 2008, nine years after NATO conducted a 78-day airstrike campaign against Serbia to stop a bloody crackdown against ethnic Albanians.
Kosovo is recognized by 117 countries, including the U.S. and most Western powers, and has joined about 200 international organizations.
Serbia, which for centuries has considered Kosovo the cradle of its civilization, still sees it as part of its own territory and has the support of Russia and China. Five European Union members also don't recognize Kosovo's independence.