How the largest Chinese community in India celebrates Dragon Boat Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In a recent article, Taiwan News had an exclusive interview with the secretary and spokesperson of the largest remaining Chinese Association operating in the Indian city of Kolkata. The article covered how the association organizes and brings together the community for the celebration of Dragon show for Lunar New Year.

The Indian Chinese Association (ICA) gave Taiwan News a glimpse of another major event organized by the association for the community. The Dragon Boat Festival is organized every year since 2015 in the month of June.

The Dragon Boat Festival (端午節): Which first started in 2015, is the same traditional boat race but with a bit of diversity added to it. The local Indians are equally enthusiastic about the event as the Chinese.

When Taiwan News spoke to the organizers about the event they said most locals offered help as well as participation, voluntarily. The city does not have many events like the Dragon Boat, therefore the organizers think it is a time when the whole city of Kolkata can come together, regardless of age and race, and participate in the race as well as enjoy the delicious Chinese snacks prepared by the Chinese locals.

The following images taken by Sayantan Dasgupta and posted on the Dragon Boat Festival Facebook Page provide a rare glimpse of the event: