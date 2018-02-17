Top 5 Indian-Chinese foods only found in Kolkata's Chinatown

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Chinese immigrant community, which started centuries ago, became more prominent in the late 18th century with the arrival of Chinese working in ports of then Calcutta (now Kolkata) and Madras, contributing to the social and economic life of Kolkata.

Chinese migrants in Kolkata originally worked in one of three industries: Manufacturing, the leather trade and Chinese restaurants. There are about 4,000 families remaining in the city of Kolkata and the community is together called Chinatown.

These restaurants, which started with selling traditional Chinese food, eventually caught up with the local taste, and to cater to the local demands, many restaurants started making their own version of Chinese food, mixed with more spices, as the local Indians demand, and is now one of the most famous go-to places for the local people of the city.

For the people of Kolkata, eating Chinese food from Chinatown means a celebration. These dishes are prepared to look like Chinese but bear little resemblance to authentic Chinese food, packed with spices and fiery flavors it is no wonder they are deemed the favorite cuisine of most of the local people.

Here are the some of the famous Indian-Chinese dishes that are only found in India:

1. Chilly Manchurian

2. Fried Rice (炒飯）

3. Hakka Noodles (客家炒麵）

4. Chicken Drumstick or Lollipop

5. Sweet Corn Soup (玉米濃湯)

Image sources: NDTV Food and Indiatimes