Photo of the Day: Green man gets girlfriend in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The solitary green man on pedestrian crossing signs in Taiwan's southern county of Pingtung were changed just one day before Valentine's Day two show that he now has a girlfriend.

Starting on Feb. 13, pedestrian crossing lights now show a green man walking hand-in-hand with his girlfriend on green lights, while the red light shows the man proposing to his girlfriend and a heart between them.

The designer of the pedestrian signs, Pingtung County Police Bureau traffic police officer Cheng Da-wei (程大維), said he designed the signs to make crossing the road an exciting thing to do and thereby improve traffic safety, as the little green man in his previous state had been there for 18 years.

The official opening of the new traffic light pedestrian signs was held on Feb. 13. The Pingtung County Government arranged a couple who would register for marriage the next day to witness the little green man get his girlfriend.

The couple traffic light signs will first be installed at more than 40 junctions in Pingtung City then extended to the whole county. Pingtung county's mayor Pan Men-an (潘孟安) said "In 2018, the green man on the traffic has finally changed. And the change also emphasizes Pingtung as a county filled with love."