Olympic streak over as Canada loses to Czechs in shootout

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Canada lost to the Czech Republic 3-2 in a shootout Saturday, its first loss at the Olympics since 2010.

Canada had won 11 consecutive games at the Olympics — the first 10 with NHL players — dating to a loss to the United States in pool play in Vancouver. Canada opened these games by beating Switzerland.

Wojtek Wolski scored for Canada in the shootout while Maxim Lapierre, Derek Roy and Rene Bourque were all stopped by Czech Republic goaltender Pavel Francouz and Maxim Noreau hit the post on his attempt. Petr Koukal and Jan Kouvar were successful for the Czechs against Ben Scrivens.

The three-on-three overtime on the big ice was frantic entertainment with quality scoring chances. Roy made some nifty rushes but couldn't finish it off, while Mat Robinson broke up a two-on-one before losing the puck on a breakaway.

