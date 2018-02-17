Olympic streak over as Canada loses to Czechs in shootout

Maxim Noreau (56), of Canada, reacts after failing to score in the penalty shootout against the Czech Republic in the penalty shootout during the over
Maxim Noreau (56), of Canada, reacts after failing to score in the penalty shootout against the Czech Republic in the penalty shootout during the over
Jan Kovar (43), of the Czech Republic, scores past goalie Ben Scrivens (30), of Canada, in the penalty shootout during the overtime period of the prel
Players from the Czech Republic celebrate after defeating Canada in the penalty shootout during the preliminary round of the men's hockey game at the
Players from the Czech Republic celebrate after defeating Canada in the penalty shootout during the preliminary round of the men's hockey game at the
Players from the Czech Republic celebrate after defeating Canada in the penalty shootout during the preliminary round of the men's hockey game at the
Canada and the Czech Republic players greet each other after the preliminary round of the men's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung,
Petr Koukal (42), of the Czech Republic, scores past goalie Ben Scrivens (30), of Canada, in the penalty shootout during the overtime period of the pr
Wojtek Wolski (8), of Canada, scores past goalie Pavel Francouz (33), of the Czech Republic, in the penalty shootout during the overtime period of the
Eric O'Dell (22), of Canada, and Tomas Kundratek (84), of the Czech Republic, fight during the overtime period of the preliminary round of the men's h
Michal Jordan, right, of the Czech Republic, celebrates after scoring a goal against Canada during the second period of the preliminary round of the m
The puck shot by Michal Jordan (47), of the Czech Republic, flies past Ben Scrivens (30), of Canada, for a goal during the second period of the prelim
Maxim Noreau (56), of Canada, battles for the puck against Dominik Kubalik (18), of the Czech Republic, during the second period of the preliminary ro
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Canada lost to the Czech Republic 3-2 in a shootout Saturday, its first loss at the Olympics since 2010.
Canada had won 11 consecutive games at the Olympics — the first 10 with NHL players — dating to a loss to the United States in pool play in Vancouver. Canada opened these games by beating Switzerland.
Wojtek Wolski scored for Canada in the shootout while Maxim Lapierre, Derek Roy and Rene Bourque were all stopped by Czech Republic goaltender Pavel Francouz and Maxim Noreau hit the post on his attempt. Petr Koukal and Jan Kouvar were successful for the Czechs against Ben Scrivens.
The three-on-three overtime on the big ice was frantic entertainment with quality scoring chances. Roy made some nifty rushes but couldn't finish it off, while Mat Robinson broke up a two-on-one before losing the puck on a breakaway.
___
More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org