National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/17 14:44
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 41 16 .719
Boston 40 19 .678 2
Philadelphia 30 25 .545 10
New York 23 36 .390 19
Brooklyn 19 40 .322 23
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 33 24 .579
Miami 30 28 .517
Charlotte 24 33 .421 9
Orlando 18 39 .316 15
Atlanta 18 41 .305 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 34 22 .607
Indiana 33 25 .569 2
Milwaukee 32 25 .561
Detroit 28 29 .491
Chicago 20 37 .351 14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 44 13 .772
San Antonio 35 24 .593 10
New Orleans 31 26 .544 13
Memphis 18 38 .321 25½
Dallas 18 40 .310 26½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 36 25 .590
Oklahoma City 33 26 .559 2
Denver 32 26 .552
Portland 32 26 .552
Utah 30 28 .517
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 44 14 .759
L.A. Clippers 30 26 .536 13
L.A. Lakers 23 34 .404 20½
Sacramento 18 39 .316 25½
Phoenix 18 41 .305 26½

___

Thursday's Games

Denver 134, Milwaukee 123

Minnesota 119, L.A. Lakers 111

Friday's Games

Team World 155, Team USA 124

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games
2018 All-Star Game

Team LeBron vs. Team Stephen at Los Angeles, Calif., 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday, Feb. 22

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Washington, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Miami at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.