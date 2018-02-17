Romney, favored in Senate bid, could take on outsized role

WASHINGTON (AP) — If Mitt Romney becomes Utah's next senator, he'll be far from the typical freshman.

The 2012 Republican nominee for president is among the best-known names in U.S. politics, with a long career that includes successful businessman, Massachusetts governor, Olympics rescuer and, more recently, one of the GOP's fiercest internal critics of President Donald Trump.

The extensive resume has many Republicans looking to Romney to take on a role often filled by another former presidential contender — Arizona Sen. John McCain — as counterweight to a president many in the GOP see as divisive and undignified.

Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby says Romney would bring the prestige of his previous roles to his new job. He says Romney "will be a plus-plus in the Senate."