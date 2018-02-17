  1. Home
2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/17 13:10
At Pyeongchang, South Korea
Through 2 of 9 medal events for Feb. 17
Through 48 of 55 total medal events
Nation G S B Tot
Norway 6 8 5 19
Germany 9 2 4 15
Netherlands 6 5 2 13
Canada 4 5 4 13
Austria 3 2 4 9
Japan 1 5 3 9
United States 5 1 2 8
OA Russia 0 2 6 8
France 3 2 2 7
Sweden 4 2 0 6
Italy 2 1 3 6
Switzerland 1 3 1 5
Czech Republic 1 2 2 5
China 0 3 1 4
South Korea 2 0 1 3
Australia 0 2 1 3
Finland 0 0 3 3
Slovakia 0 2 0 2
Spain 0 0 2 2
Belarus 1 0 0 1
Slovenia 0 1 0 1
Britain 0 0 1 1
Liechtenstein 0 0 1 1
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1