2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
|At Pyeongchang, South Korea
|Through 2 of 9 medal events for Feb. 17
|Through 48 of 55 total medal events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|Germany
|9
|2
|4
|15
|Norway
|6
|8
|5
|19
|Netherlands
|6
|5
|2
|13
|United States
|5
|1
|2
|8
|Canada
|4
|5
|4
|13
|Sweden
|4
|2
|0
|6
|Austria
|3
|2
|4
|9
|France
|3
|2
|2
|7
|Italy
|2
|1
|3
|6
|South Korea
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Japan
|1
|5
|3
|9
|Switzerland
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Czech Republic
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Belarus
|1
|0
|0
|1
|China
|0
|3
|1
|4
|OA Russia
|0
|2
|6
|8
|Australia
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Slovakia
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Slovenia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Finland
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Spain
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Britain
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Liechtenstein
|0
|0
|1
|1