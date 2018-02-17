Suspect was a 'good shot' on NRA-backed school rifle team

FILE- In this March 7, 2012 file photo, Illinois gun owners and supporters file out National Rifle Association applications while participating in an
People comfort each other at a public memorial for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla., F
People arrive before a funeral service for Alyssa Alhadeff at the Star of David Funeral Chapel in North Lauderdale, Fla., Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. Alhad
Mourners leave the funeral of Meadow Pollack, a victim of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla., Friday, F
A woman weeps as she sits outside the Temple K'ol Tikvah before the funeral of Meadow Pollack, a victim of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman
Maria Creed is overcome with emotion as she crouches in front of one of the memorial crosses at Pine Trails Park in Parkland, Fla., Friday, Feb. 16, 2
Authorities say the former student accused of fatally shooting 17 people at a Florida high school had excelled at marksmanship in the school's air-rifle program, which received a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.
The NRA Foundation gave nearly $2.2 million to schools across 30 states as of 2016, the latest year in which its federal tax filings are publicly available. The money was used by the gun group to support youth shooting clubs and other programs.
Records show that the JROTC program at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — the site of Wednesday's shooting — received about $10,000 in non-cash assistance from the NRA's fundraising and charitable arm in 2016, when shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz was on the squad.
One student described Cruz as "a very good shot."