Shooting survivors become advocates for stronger weapon laws

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Teen survivors of the deadly shootings at a Florida high school are fast becoming advocates for stronger weapons laws.

The students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland have sparred with gun-rights activists on social media, given many television interviews and spoken at vigils that doubled as rallies for safer gun laws.

Some teens have been critical of President Donald Trump for failing to mention guns in his comments about the attack. Others have pointed out the campaign contributions accepted by Trump and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio from the National Rifle Association.