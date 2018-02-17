Tsai’s approval ratings bounce in wake of Hualien earthquake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A new opinion poll released by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) shows a spike in approval and satisfaction factions for President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) following the Government’s response to the earthquake in Hualien last week.

According to the new poll, approval rates for Tsai have risen above the 50% mark, with 50.6% of those who responded indicating that they supported her. The percentage of those who did not support her was down to 41.1%

Satisfaction ratings showed similar figures with 50.4% of respondents indicated that they were satisfied with her time as President, while 42.9% were not.

There was also a huge wave of support for the response of the Government to the earthquake in Hualien with more than three-quarters of respondents indicating they believed the emergency response was satisfactory or better. 76.5% said they were satisfied, while only 12.5% said they were dissatisfied.

These figures indicate that there has been a much greater sense of national unity in response to the tragedy in Hualien, which took place just days before the Lunar New Year holidays. They also proved that contrary to popular opinion, Taiwanese people are able to put their party political believes to one side when necessary.

A breakdown of figures about how the Government has helped victims of the earthquake is particularly interesting. Looking at the responses by party showed that approval was high from Pan-Blue voters as well as Pan-Green ones.

85.9% of DPP voters approved of the response, while an impressive 71.7% of KMT-voters also did. This is only slightly lower than the number of political neutral respondents who approved, which was 73.8%.

Another telling figure to come out of the poll was that just 8.3% of people failed to offer an answer, which suggests that there is an extremely high level of public engagement in political and public matters at the moment. Again, this runs against the popular line that Taiwanese people are disillusioned with the current political climate in the country.

The poll is a real boost for Tsai ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations. She has faced difficult polling figures during her Presidency, but for several months now her approval ratings have stayed above 50%, while satisfaction ratings have also stayed also over 40%. For a mid-term President who is having to tackle the fallout from China’s diplomatic onslaught as well as the usual domestic issues, these figures are impressive.

The figures were collected by the DPP but were taken from a large sample of 811 respondents with a confidence level of 95%, with a margin of error of just 3.4%.