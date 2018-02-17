Saturday's Olympic Freestyle Skiing Results

|At Pyeongchang, South Korea
|Women's Slopestyle Qualifying
|(Start position in parentheses)
|Run 1
1. (22) Emma Dahlstrom, Sweden, 91.40.
2. (15) Johanne Killi, Norway, 87.80.
3. (23) Mathilde Gremaud, Switzerland, 85.40.
4. (18) Devin Logan, United States, 84.80.
5. (1) Sarah Hoefflin, Switzerland, 83.00.
6. (16) Katie Summerhayes, Britain, 75.80.
7. (7) Maggie Voisin, United States, 72.80.
8. (8) Tess Ledeux, France, 69.40.
9. (4) Yuki Tsubota, Canada, 65.40.
10. (2) Tiril Sjaastad Christiansen, Norway, 55.80.
11. (20) Lou Barin, France, 50.60.
12. (21) Lee Meehyun, South Korea, 46.80.
13. (9) Lana Prusakova, OA Russia, 42.20.
14. (13) Anastasia Tatalina, OA Russia, 27.40
15. (3) Kim Lamarre, Canada, 22.80.
16. (10) Caroline Claire, United States, 20.00.
17. (6) Kea Kuehnel, Germany, 19.40.
18. (12) Jennie-Lee Burmansson, Sweden, 17.40.
19. (5) Dominique Ohaco, Chile, 16.00
20. (14) Isabel Atkin, Britain, 13.20.
21. (19) Dara Howell, Canada, 12.80.
22. (17) Lara Wolf, Austria, 10.20.
23. (11) Darian Stevens, United States, 8.20.
|Ranking After Second Run
|(First and Second runs in parentheses)
1. (22) Emma Dahlstrom, Sweden (91.40; 57.60), 91.40 (Q).
2. (2) Tiril Sjaastad Christiansen, Norway (55.80; 89.00), 89.00 (Q).
3. (15) Johanne Killi, Norway (87.80; 64.20), 87.80 (Q).
4. (14) Isabel Atkin, Britain (13.20; 86.80), 86.80 (Q).
5. (23) Mathilde Gremaud, Switzerland (85.40; 71.60), 85.40 (Q).
6. (18) Devin Logan, United States (84.80; 71.60), 84.80 (Q).
7. (1) Sarah Hoefflin, Switzerland (83.00; 21.20), 83.00 (Q).
8. (13) Anastasia Tatalina, OA Russia (27.40; 81.00), 81.00 (Q).
9. (4) Yuki Tsubota, Canada (65.40; 78.20), 78.20 (Q).
10. (16) Katie Summerhayes, Britain (75.80; 77.60), 77.60 (Q).
11. (12) Jennie-Lee Burmansson, Sweden (17.40; 77.00), 77.00 (Q).
12. (7) Maggie Voisin, United States (72.80; 73.00), 73.00 (Q).
13. (21) Lee Meehyun, South Korea (46.80; 72.80), 72.80.
14. (9) Lana Prusakova, OA Russia (42.20; 70.60), 70.60.
15. (8) Tess Ledeux, France (69.40; 28.40), 69.40.
16. (17) Lara Wolf, Austria (10.20; 66.40), 66.40.
17. (11) Darian Stevens, United States (8.20; 64.00), 64.00.
18. (6) Kea Kuehnel, Germany (19.40; 59.60), 59.60.
19. (20) Lou Barin, France (50.60; 38.40), 50.60.
20. (5) Dominique Ohaco, Chile (16.00; 38.60), 38.60.
21. (19) Dara Howell, Canada (12.80; 32.00), 32.00.
22. (3) Kim Lamarre, Canada (22.80; 23.60), 23.60.
23. (10) Caroline Claire, United States (20.00; 16.40), 20.00.
