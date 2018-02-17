All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 58 39 16 3 81 208 155 20-5-1 19-11-2 10-5-1 Boston 55 35 12 8 78 185 133 19-7-4 16-5-4 12-2-2 Toronto 59 35 19 5 75 198 165 19-8-2 16-11-3 8-5-1 Washington 57 33 17 7 73 181 167 20-8-2 13-9-5 11-5-3 Pittsburgh 59 33 22 4 70 185 175 22-7-1 11-15-3 11-5-0 Philadelphia 58 29 19 10 68 171 168 14-9-6 15-10-4 7-4-5 New Jersey 57 29 20 8 66 173 176 16-10-3 13-10-5 9-7-1 Columbus 58 29 24 5 63 155 164 17-10-2 12-14-3 10-8-3 Carolina 58 27 22 9 63 160 174 15-9-5 12-13-4 6-6-4 N.Y. Islanders 59 28 25 6 62 197 214 16-10-4 12-15-2 9-8-1 N.Y. Rangers 58 27 26 5 59 166 178 18-10-3 9-16-2 7-7-3 Florida 54 25 23 6 56 158 175 13-9-3 12-14-3 8-4-1 Detroit 56 23 24 9 55 150 170 12-11-7 11-13-2 6-12-2 Montreal 57 22 28 7 51 146 179 14-10-6 8-18-1 10-6-2 Ottawa 56 20 27 9 49 150 196 13-11-5 7-16-4 6-10-3 Buffalo 58 17 30 11 45 139 191 8-16-4 9-14-7 5-6-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 57 38 15 4 80 196 155 21-4-2 17-11-2 14-1-1 Nashville 56 34 13 9 77 176 147 19-6-3 15-7-6 11-4-2 Winnipeg 57 33 15 9 75 183 154 21-5-2 12-10-7 8-6-2 St. Louis 59 34 21 4 72 170 151 19-12-0 15-9-4 9-5-2 Dallas 57 33 20 4 70 175 151 20-9-1 13-11-3 9-10-0 San Jose 58 31 19 8 70 170 159 16-9-3 15-10-5 15-4-3 Minnesota 57 31 20 6 68 170 163 20-5-5 11-15-1 10-9-0 Calgary 58 30 20 8 68 165 167 13-13-3 17-7-5 8-6-3 Anaheim 59 28 20 11 67 164 168 15-9-4 13-11-7 9-5-6 Colorado 56 31 21 4 66 176 163 20-7-1 11-14-3 7-8-1 Los Angeles 57 30 22 5 65 163 143 14-9-3 16-13-2 8-9-3 Chicago 58 24 26 8 56 162 169 12-13-3 12-13-5 6-9-2 Edmonton 56 23 29 4 50 158 188 12-14-2 11-15-2 10-6-0 Vancouver 58 22 30 6 50 151 188 10-15-3 12-15-3 5-10-1 Arizona 58 16 32 10 42 142 197 8-16-4 8-16-6 2-8-5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, Los Angeles 1

N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 0

New Jersey 5, Carolina 2

Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 1

Ottawa 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Calgary 4, Nashville 3

Washington 5, Minnesota 2

Anaheim 3, Chicago 2

Arizona 5, Montreal 2

Vegas 4, Edmonton 1

San Jose 4, Vancouver 1

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 2, Columbus 1, OT

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Florida at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.