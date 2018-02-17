Indictment: Social media firms got played by Russian agents

Friday's election-interference indictment by U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller underscores how thoroughly U.S. social-media companies like Facebook and Twitter were played by Russian propagandists.

And it's not clear if the companies have taken sufficient action to prevent something similar from happening again.

Thirteen Russians, including a businessman close to Vladimir Putin, were charged Friday with plotting to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election through social media propaganda. Their alleged aims included helping Republican Donald Trump and harming Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Twitter declined comment Friday, but Facebook says it's grateful to the U.S. government for taking "aggressive action." Facebook also says it's doing more to prevent future attacks by hiring more people to work on security and collaborating with the FBI and others. Experts are skeptical that will work.