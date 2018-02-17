Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla.; former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson.

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.; Reps. Ed Royce, R-Calif., Charlie Dent, R-Pa., and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla.

CNN's "State of the Union" — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio.

"Fox News Sunday" — Mark Kelly, Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence; Rush Limbaugh.