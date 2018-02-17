Sam Querrey advances to New York Open semifinals

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Second-seeded Sam Querrey advanced to the New York Open semifinals, beating Ivo Karlovic of Croatia 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) on Friday at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Querrey, the 30-year-old American seeking his 11th ATP Tour title, will face fourth-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France, a 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 winner over Spain's Adrian Menendez-Maceiras.

In the night quarterfinals, top-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa faced American Frances Tiafoe, and fifth-seeded Kei Nishikori of Japan played Moldova's Radu Albot.