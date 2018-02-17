Argentine official investigated over bank account in Andorra

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina's anti-corruption bureau has launched an investigation into a presidency official accused of hiding $1.2 million in a secret account in the tiny European state of Andorra.

The bureau said officials must declare their patrimony when they take their posts.

Valentin Diaz Gilligan became deputy secretary of Argentina's presidency in 2015. He says he did not declare the money because it belonged to a British company representing soccer players. He was listed as a company shareholder until 2014.

The probe was launched after an investigation published by Spain's El Pais newspaper. The report says he hid the money between 2012-2014 at a bank in the principality that is wedged between Spain and France.

President Mauricio Macri said Friday that officials will have to demonstrate that the accusations are unfounded.