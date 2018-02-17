  1. Home
Ex-Guatemala prosecutor arrested in property seizure scheme

By  Associated Press
2018/02/17 06:56

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan authorities have arrested the country's former organized crime prosecutor as a purported participant in a network that allegedly seized properties illegally.

The United Nations' anti-corruption mission in Guatemala confirmed the arrest of Rony Lopez on Friday. Prosecutors allege that Lopez along with a judge, a politician and others participated in the property seizure scheme.

Officials say investigators are conducting searches and pursuing the arrests of several other people.

More details are expected later Friday.