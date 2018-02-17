  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/02/17 06:39
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Cardiff 2, Bolton 0

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Derby 0

Saturday's Matches

Fulham vs. Aston Villa

Sunderland vs. Brentford

Cardiff vs. Middlesbrough

QPR vs. Bolton

Burton Albion vs. Nottingham Forest

Birmingham vs. Millwall

Preston vs. Wolverhampton

Sunday's Matches

Norwich vs. Ipswich

Leeds vs. Bristol City

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Charlton 1, Bradford 1

Fleetwood Town 1, Shrewsbury 2

Wigan 0, Blackpool 2

Portsmouth 1, Blackburn 2

Plymouth 4, AFC Wimbledon 2

Peterborough 2, Scunthorpe 2

Rotherham 3, Oxford United 1

Northampton 1, Gillingham 2

Bury 0, Southend 0

Walsall 4, Doncaster 2

Bristol Rovers 3, Rochdale 2

Oldham 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Saturday's Matches

Oxford United vs. Plymouth

Gillingham vs. Walsall

AFC Wimbledon vs. Bristol Rovers

Bradford vs. Wigan

Shrewsbury vs. Rotherham

Southend vs. Portsmouth

Doncaster vs. Fleetwood Town

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Charlton

Scunthorpe vs. Northampton

Sunday's Match

Blackpool vs. Peterborough

Monday's Match

Blackburn vs. Bury

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Yeovil 2, Barnet 0

Lincoln City 1, Cheltenham 0

Port Vale vs. Exeter

Mansfield Town 5, Newport County 0

Wycombe 3, Swindon 2

Luton Town 4, Crawley Town 1

Chesterfield 2, Cambridge United 3

Accrington Stanley 1, Crewe 0

Notts County 2, Carlisle 1

Forest Green Rovers 3, Stevenage 1

Colchester 2, Coventry 1

Saturday's Matches

Newport County vs. Notts County

Morecambe vs. Forest Green Rovers

Swindon vs. Port Vale

Stevenage vs. Yeovil

Cheltenham vs. Wycombe

Carlisle vs. Chesterfield

Cambridge United vs. Grimsby Town

Coventry vs. Luton Town

Crawley Town vs. Lincoln City

Crewe vs. Colchester

Barnet vs. Accrington Stanley

Exeter vs. Mansfield Town

England FA Cup
Friday's Matches

Leicester 1, Sheffield United 0

Chelsea 4, Hull 0

Saturday's Matches

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Swansea

West Brom vs. Southampton

Brighton vs. Coventry

Huddersfield vs. Man United

Sunday's Match

Rochdale vs. Tottenham

Monday's Match

Wigan vs. Man City