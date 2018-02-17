Woods to play Honda Classic

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods is playing the Honda Classic, this third PGA Tour start as he tries to build up his game for the Masters.

It will be the first time since 2014 that Woods plays at PGA National, about a 20-minute drive from his home in South Florida. He withdrew from the final round that year with back spasms, played the following week at Doral and then had the first of four back surgeries a few weeks later.

Woods waited until the final day to commit to the Honda Classic. He said earlier in the week that he wanted to make sure he could play back-to-back weeks.

His best finish at the Honda Classic was in 2012, when he closed with a 62 to finish runner-up to Rory McIlroy.