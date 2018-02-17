The Latest: Romney gathers voter signatures for Senate bid

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Latest on Mitt Romney's run for a Utah Senate seat (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

Republican Mitt Romney is shaking hands and taking selfies with excited college students as he starts collecting voter signatures for his Utah Senate campaign.

The 2012 presidential candidate was swarmed by excited students Friday afternoon at Utah Valley University in the city of Orem.

Hours after making his campaign announcement early Friday morning, Romney filed paperwork with Utah's elections office allowing him to start collecting the signatures of 28,000 registered Republicans to earn a spot on a June primary ballot.

Freshman student Cienna Dorny signed Romney's petition and snapped a picture on her iPhone of her posing with the candidate.

Dorny, a registered Republican, says Romney "has his head on straight" and she's excited to see what he can do for Utah.

___

6:25 a.m.

Republican Mitt Romney is trying for a political comeback as he launches a Senate campaign in Utah.

The former presidential nominee made his campaign official Friday in an online video after a delaying his launch following a deadly shooting at a Florida high school.

Romney is considered a heavy favorite for the Senate seat held by Orrin Hatch. The longtime Republican senator is retiring.

Romney has been a persistent critic of President Donald Trump, but those close to Romney say he'll focus his campaign instead on Utah.

They say Romney will suggest Washington has much to learn from the state the former Massachusetts governor now calls home. Romney is well-known in Utah for having managed the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. His 2012 presidential bid was lost to incumbent Barack Obama.