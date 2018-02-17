Cincinnati, Cleveland minor leaguers given drug suspensions

NEW YORK (AP) — Cincinnati pitcher Jake Ehret has been suspended for the first 50 games of the season under baseball's minor league drug program following a second positive test for a drug of abuse.

Cleveland outfielder Carlos Ventura was banned for 72 games after a positive test for the performance-enhancing drug Stanozolol, the commissioner's office said Friday.

Ehret, a 24-year-old right-hander, is on the roster of Triple-A Louisville of the International League after going 1-2 with a 7.62 ERA in 36 relief appearances last year at Class A Daytona of the Florida State League and Double-A Pensacola of the Southern League.

The 19-year-old Ventura hit .161 with three homers, 20 RBIs and 42 strikeouts in 124 at-bats with the Dominican Summer League Indians.

There have been 18 players suspended this year under the minor league program and three under the major league program: Houston pitcher Dean Deetz, Washington catcher Raudy Read and Pittsburgh pitcher Nik Turley.



