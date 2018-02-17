Houston firm sues ex Venezuelan oil czar Ramirez over bribes

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Venezuela's former oil czar Rafael Ramirez is being sued by a Houston company that alleges he was behind alleged demands for at least $10 million in bribes to sign off on deals to sell its energy assets in the country.

The lawsuit filed Friday comes just days after a U.S. official told The Associated Press that Ramirez is suspected by prosecutors of having received bribes in connection to a major graft scheme at Venezuela's state-run oil company.

Harvest Natural Resources alleges it refused four separate bribe demands from a consultant who said he was acting in Ramirez's name. The company says that as a result, its deals with buyers from Argentina and Indonesia fell through.