APNewsBreak: 2016 report puts Quincy plumbing fix at $8M

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A report obtained by The Associated Press shows engineers told Gov. Bruce Rauner's administration in 2016 that replacing problematic plumbing at a veterans' home beset by Legionnaires' disease would cost $8 million, much lower than the estimate provided by state officials.

The report from Belleville-based BRiC Partnership said the changes "should be carefully considered." But the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs took no action on the August 2016 recommendation for the Quincy home. Legionnaires' disease — borne by infected water vapor — has led to 13 deaths there since 2015.

Veterans' Affairs Director Erica Jeffries has said the report estimated replacement at up to $30 million.

Jeffries' spokesman Dave MacDonna says officials have followed experts' advice at Quincy.

Emails obtained by the AP show the agency made an "emergency" request last month to replace plumbing.