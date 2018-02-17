Pakistan tries to avoid watch list for terror financing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pakistan is scrambling to steer clear of a global watch list for terrorism financing, the latest U.S. pressure tactic to get its difficult ally to crack down on militants crossing the border to fight in Afghanistan.

The Trump administration has already suspended security assistance to Pakistan and imposed sanctions on Pakistan-linked militants, straining an always-difficult relationship.

The latest move is to have the South Asian nation put on a watch list of the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force, an intergovernmental organization that combats money laundering and terrorist financing.

Pakistan was on the list between 2012 and 2015. With new signs that its economy is entering choppy waters, it's anxious to avoid that designation, which could deter foreign investment and hurt its access to international financial markets.