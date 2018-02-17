The Latest: Charges filed in fatal stabbing of father, son

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on the fatal stabbing of a man and his son in Missouri (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Two people are charged with murder in a stabbing attack that killed a suburban St. Louis man and his toddler son and critically injured the man's young daughter and aunt.

St. Louis County prosecutor Bob McCulloch on Friday said 20-year-old Traveon Sims is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and other crimes. His alleged accomplice, 21-year-old Onyai Turner, faces one count of first-degree murder and other charges. Both are jailed without bond.

Police were called Thursday night to a home in Maryland Heights, Missouri, and found 33-year-old Malcom B. Mathis II and his 22-month-old son, Malcom Mathis III, dead. Mathis' 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition, and his 57-year-old aunt is in critical but stable condition.

Sims is the nephew of Mathis. McCulloch says the motive appears to be related to the fact that the family recently kicked Sims out of the house.

___

10:45 a.m.

A father and his toddler son are dead and two other relatives are critically wounded after being stabbed inside a suburban St. Louis home.

Police were called Thursday night to a home in Maryland Heights, Missouri. Police Chief Bill Carson on Friday identified those killed as 33-year-old Malcom B. Mathis II and his 22-month-old son, Malcom Mathis III. Mathis' 4-year-old daughter is in "very critical" condition, and his 57-year-old aunt is in critical but stable condition.

A nephew of Mathis and a woman were arrested early Friday at a St. Louis motel. They have not been charged.

Carson declined to discuss a possible motive but said the nephew once lived with the family before being kicked out. Carson says the nephew has been in trouble before, but didn't elaborate.