Hockey coaches cleared of player mistreatment allegations

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts high school says state officials have found no wrongdoing by varsity hockey coaches accused of denying players food and water as punishment for losing games.

Andover High School Principal Philip Conrad said Friday that the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families notified him that it concluded the allegations against the coaches were unsupported.

Conrad announced earlier this week that the school system investigation found the allegations were "not sustained."

Conrad says he's reinstating the three coaches immediately.

Officials investigated two reported incidents: students not being allowed a water break while being forced to do punitive conditioning during a practice after losing a game, and players being denied food while returning to Andover after losing an away game.