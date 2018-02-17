Mexico City priest arrested on sex abuse charge

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico City say a Catholic priest has been arrested on charges of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor.

The 58-year-old priest, who was not named, allegedly abused a 12-year-old girl after her mother left her at church to study catechism.

In a statement Friday, the Mexico City prosecutor's office said the priest tricked the girl into going to the church office Wednesday where he sexually abused her.

The girl fled and her mother contacted police. Prosecutors did not identify the church, but say it is in the Buenos Aires neighborhood.

The Archdiocese of Mexico City says that it will fully cooperate with authorities. It says it condemns the incident, if confirmed.

The priest will not perform any of his duties until the case is resolved.