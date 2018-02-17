The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending February 15, 2018:

Top Songs

1. God's Plan, Drake

2. Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line), Bebe Rexha

3. Perfect, Ed Sheeran

4. The Middle, Zedd,Maren Morris & Grey

5. Look Alive (feat. Drake), BlocBoy JB

6. Finesse (Remix) (feat. Cardi B), Bruno Mars

7. Pray For Me, The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar

8. Havana (feat. Young Thug), Camila Cabello

9. You Make It Easy, Jason Aldean

10. Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton), Justin Timberlake

Top Albums

1. Black Panther The Album Music From And Inspired By, Kendrick Lamar,The Weeknd & SZA

2. The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

3. Fifty Shades Freed, Various Artists

4. Man of the Woods, Justin Timberlake

5. Sleepwalkers, Brian Fallon

6. Evidence, Elevation Collective

7. Crooked Shadows, Dashboard Confessional

8. Little Dark Age, MGMT

9. Perception, NF

10. 2 Heartless, Moneybagg Yo

__

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.