USS Cole attack case now on indefinite hold at Guantanamo

MIAMI (AP) — Legal proceedings at the Guantanamo Bay naval base against a Saudi accused in an attack on a U.S. warship have been put on indefinite hold.

Air Force Col. Vance Spath ruled that military commission proceedings against Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri can't go forward until another court resolves a dispute related to a decision by most of the defense team to quit the case.

Spath issued the ruling Friday at the U.S. base in Cuba.

Al-Nashiri is accused of orchestrating the deadly October 2000 bombing of the USS Cole.

His death-penalty case has repeatedly stalled since a 2011 arraignment. The latest delay began to emerge last fall when the lead defense lawyers resigned because of an unspecified violation of attorney-client privilege. Spath ordered two of them to return but they refused.