Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, Feb. 19

U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Washington's Birthday.

TUESDAY, Feb. 20

The Home Depot Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Walmart Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 21

WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for January, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases minutes from January interest-rate meeting.

THURSDAY, Feb. 22

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

BERLIN — Germany's Ifo institute releases its monthly business confidence index, a closely watched indicator for Europe's biggest economy.