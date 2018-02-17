Trump to host Netanyahu at White House next month

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House next month.

White House spokesman Raj Shah confirms that Netanyahu will meet with the president on March 5.

The pair met last month in Davos, Switzerland weeks after the Trump administration rejected international criticism of its decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and its announcement to begin preparations for moving the U.S. embassy there.

Word of the visit comes days after Israeli police recommended that Netanyahu be indicted over allegations of bribery in a long-running corruption investigation.