CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — India beat South Africa by eight wickets in the sixth and final one-day international at SuperSport Park on Friday to win the series 5-1.

___

India 206-2 in 32.1 overs (Virat Kohli 129 not out; Lungi Ngidi 2-54), def. South Africa 204 in 46.5 overs (Khaya Zondo 54; Shardul Thakur 4-52) by 8 wickets