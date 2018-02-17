Madrid midfielderToni Kroos sprains knee ligament

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says Germany midfielder Toni Kroos has injured a ligament in his left leg.

The Spanish club says tests revealed Kroos has a sprained ligament in his knee.

It did not give an estimated time of recovery.

Kroos is a first-choice player. He played all 90-plus minutes on Wednesday in the 3-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The second leg of their round-of-16 tie is on March 6.

Madrid's match at Real Betis on Sunday is the first of three Spanish league games in a span of seven days. It visits Leganes on Wednesday and hosts Alaves on Feb. 24.