BC-GLF--Oman Open Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Friday
|Al Mouj Golf
|Muscat, Oman
|Yardage: 7,365; Par: 72
|Second Round
|Matthieu Pavon, France
|68-65
|—133
|Matthew Southgate, England
|65-70
|—135
|Paul Waring, England
|65-71
|—136
|Chris Wood, England
|70-66
|—136
|Daan Huizing, Netherlands
|66-69
|—138
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden
|69-69
|—138
|Julien Guerrier, France
|69-69
|—138
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands
|72-66
|—138
|Lee Slattery, England
|72-67
|—139
|Oliver Farr, Wales
|68-71
|—139
|Seungsu Han, United States
|70-69
|—139
|Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay
|68-71
|—139
|Sam Brazel, Australia
|68-71
|—139
|Matteo Manassero, Italy
|68-71
|—139
|Phachara Khongwatmai, Thailand
|70-69
|—139
|Andrew Johnston, England
|71-68
|—139
|Darren Clarke, N. Ireland
|72-67
|—139