By  Associated Press
2018/02/17 00:31
BC-GLF--Oman Open Scores,0117 Oman Open Leading Scores

Friday
Al Mouj Golf
Muscat, Oman
Yardage: 7,365; Par: 72
Second Round
Matthieu Pavon, France 68-65 —133
Matthew Southgate, England 65-70 —135
Paul Waring, England 65-71 —136
Chris Wood, England 70-66 —136
Daan Huizing, Netherlands 66-69 —138
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 69-69 —138
Julien Guerrier, France 69-69 —138
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 72-66 —138
Lee Slattery, England 72-67 —139
Oliver Farr, Wales 68-71 —139
Seungsu Han, United States 70-69 —139
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 68-71 —139
Sam Brazel, Australia 68-71 —139
Matteo Manassero, Italy 68-71 —139
Phachara Khongwatmai, Thailand 70-69 —139
Andrew Johnston, England 71-68 —139
Darren Clarke, N. Ireland 72-67 —139