The women of 'Black Panther' take center stage

By LINDSEY BAHR , AP Film Writer,Associated Press
2018/02/17 00:03

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Actress Danai Gurira says the representation of women in "Black Panther" is important for young girls to see.

The film features a number of powerful female leads, including Gurira as the head of a special forces unit, Lupita Nyong'o as a spy, Angela Bassett as the Queen Mother and newcomer Letitia Wright as a scientist and inventor.

Gurira says when she was a kid those images were not depicted in film or television. She thinks young children will be inspired by what they see in the film.

"Black Panther" is now playing nationwide.