Spanish or Catalan? Planned school policy shift sparks anger

MADRID (AP) — Spain's conservative government says it's considering changes to allow parents in Catalonia to choose Spanish over Catalan as the main language in their children's schooling.

The move, if confirmed, would end decades of regional policies prioritizing the native language in classrooms while offering a limited number of lessons in Spanish.

The system was credited as a way to guarantee equal opportunities in a region where Catalan is widely used both socially and professionally.

Friday's announcement comes after central Spanish authorities began running the northeastern region directly in response to October's illegal attempt to break away.

Catalan separatists accuse the national government of abusing its temporary power over the region.

The process to form a new regional government remains in a limbo amid legal hurdles and factional infighting within the separatist parties.