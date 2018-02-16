|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|27
|23
|3
|1
|79
|20
|72
|Man United
|27
|17
|5
|5
|51
|19
|56
|Liverpool
|27
|15
|9
|3
|61
|31
|54
|Chelsea
|27
|16
|5
|6
|49
|23
|53
|Tottenham
|27
|15
|7
|5
|52
|24
|52
|Arsenal
|27
|13
|6
|8
|51
|36
|45
|Burnley
|27
|9
|9
|9
|21
|24
|36
|Leicester
|27
|9
|8
|10
|39
|40
|35
|Everton
|27
|9
|7
|11
|32
|46
|34
|Bournemouth
|27
|8
|7
|12
|31
|41
|31
|Watford
|27
|8
|6
|13
|37
|47
|30
|West Ham
|27
|7
|9
|11
|34
|46
|30
|Newcastle
|27
|7
|7
|13
|25
|36
|28
|Brighton
|27
|6
|10
|11
|22
|36
|28
|Crystal Palace
|27
|6
|9
|12
|25
|42
|27
|Swansea
|27
|7
|6
|14
|20
|37
|27
|Huddersfield
|27
|7
|6
|14
|23
|47
|27
|Southampton
|27
|5
|11
|11
|28
|40
|26
|Stoke
|27
|6
|7
|14
|27
|53
|25
|West Brom
|27
|3
|11
|13
|21
|40
|20
|Saturday, Feb. 24
Leicester vs. Stoke 1230 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Newcastle 1500 GMT
Brighton vs. Swansea 1500 GMT
West Brom vs. Huddersfield 1500 GMT
Liverpool vs. West Ham 1500 GMT
Burnley vs. Southampton 1500 GMT
Watford vs. Everton 1730 GMT
|Sunday, Feb. 25
Man United vs. Chelsea 1405 GMT
|Monday, Feb. 26
Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham 2000 GMT
|Thursday, March 1
Arsenal vs. Man City 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wolverhampton
|31
|22
|5
|4
|56
|23
|71
|Aston Villa
|31
|17
|8
|6
|48
|27
|59
|Derby
|32
|16
|10
|6
|48
|26
|58
|Cardiff
|31
|17
|7
|7
|47
|27
|58
|Fulham
|31
|14
|10
|7
|52
|36
|52
|Bristol City
|31
|14
|10
|7
|45
|36
|52
|Preston
|31
|12
|13
|6
|38
|30
|49
|Sheffield United
|31
|15
|4
|12
|44
|37
|49
|Middlesbrough
|31
|14
|6
|11
|40
|29
|48
|Brentford
|31
|11
|11
|9
|43
|40
|44
|Leeds
|31
|13
|5
|13
|42
|39
|44
|Ipswich
|31
|13
|5
|13
|43
|41
|44
|Norwich
|31
|12
|8
|11
|31
|34
|44
|Millwall
|31
|9
|12
|10
|36
|34
|39
|Sheffield Wednesday
|32
|8
|13
|11
|34
|38
|37
|QPR
|31
|9
|9
|13
|33
|44
|36
|Nottingham Forest
|31
|11
|2
|18
|35
|50
|35
|Reading
|31
|8
|8
|15
|34
|41
|32
|Bolton
|31
|7
|9
|15
|28
|49
|30
|Birmingham
|31
|8
|6
|17
|22
|43
|30
|Hull
|31
|6
|11
|14
|42
|47
|29
|Barnsley
|31
|6
|10
|15
|30
|45
|28
|Sunderland
|31
|5
|11
|15
|34
|55
|26
|Burton Albion
|31
|6
|7
|18
|24
|58
|25
|Tuesday, Feb. 13
Cardiff 2, Bolton 0
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Derby 0
|Saturday, Feb. 17
Fulham vs. Aston Villa 1500 GMT
Sunderland vs. Brentford 1500 GMT
Cardiff vs. Middlesbrough 1500 GMT
QPR vs. Bolton 1500 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Nottingham Forest 1500 GMT
Birmingham vs. Millwall 1500 GMT
Preston vs. Wolverhampton 1500 GMT
|Sunday, Feb. 18
Norwich vs. Ipswich 1200 GMT
Leeds vs. Bristol City 1630 GMT
|Tuesday, Feb. 20
Barnsley vs. Burton Albion 1945 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Reading 1945 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Hull 1945 GMT
Millwall vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1945 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Preston 1945 GMT
Brentford vs. Birmingham 1945 GMT
Sheffield United vs. QPR 1945 GMT
Bolton vs. Sunderland 2000 GMT
|Wednesday, Feb. 21
Derby vs. Leeds 1945 GMT
Ipswich vs. Cardiff 1945 GMT
Bristol City vs. Fulham 1945 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Norwich 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Shrewsbury
|31
|19
|7
|5
|42
|24
|64
|Wigan
|30
|19
|6
|5
|56
|18
|63
|Blackburn
|32
|18
|9
|5
|58
|32
|63
|Rotherham
|32
|17
|5
|10
|55
|38
|56
|Scunthorpe
|33
|15
|10
|8
|48
|36
|55
|Bradford
|33
|15
|5
|13
|48
|50
|50
|Charlton
|31
|13
|9
|9
|41
|38
|48
|Plymouth
|33
|13
|8
|12
|41
|42
|47
|Portsmouth
|32
|14
|4
|14
|39
|38
|46
|Peterborough
|31
|12
|9
|10
|49
|41
|45
|Bristol Rovers
|32
|14
|3
|15
|48
|50
|45
|Gillingham
|32
|11
|11
|10
|37
|36
|44
|Oxford United
|32
|11
|8
|13
|49
|50
|41
|Southend
|32
|11
|8
|13
|39
|50
|41
|Walsall
|31
|10
|10
|11
|42
|45
|40
|Doncaster
|33
|9
|12
|12
|39
|42
|39
|Blackpool
|32
|9
|11
|12
|39
|43
|38
|Fleetwood Town
|31
|10
|6
|15
|43
|50
|36
|Oldham
|33
|9
|9
|15
|46
|58
|36
|Northampton
|33
|10
|6
|17
|32
|54
|36
|AFC Wimbledon
|32
|9
|7
|16
|32
|42
|34
|Milton Keynes Dons
|31
|7
|9
|15
|30
|44
|30
|Bury
|32
|6
|8
|18
|26
|47
|26
|Rochdale
|28
|5
|10
|13
|29
|40
|25
|Tuesday, Feb. 13
Charlton 1, Bradford 1
Fleetwood Town 1, Shrewsbury 2
Wigan 0, Blackpool 2
Portsmouth 1, Blackburn 2
Plymouth 4, AFC Wimbledon 2
Peterborough 2, Scunthorpe 2
Rotherham 3, Oxford United 1
Northampton 1, Gillingham 2
Bury 0, Southend 0
Walsall 4, Doncaster 2
Bristol Rovers 3, Rochdale 2
Oldham 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
|Saturday, Feb. 17
Oxford United vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT
Gillingham vs. Walsall 1500 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT
Bradford vs. Wigan ppd.
Shrewsbury vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT
Southend vs. Portsmouth 1500 GMT
Doncaster vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Charlton 1500 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Northampton 1500 GMT
|Sunday, Feb. 18
Blackpool vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT
|Monday, Feb. 19
Blackburn vs. Bury 1945 GMT
|Tuesday, Feb. 20
Shrewsbury vs. Gillingham 1945 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Portsmouth 1945 GMT
|Wednesday, Feb. 21
Rochdale vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Luton Town
|33
|20
|7
|6
|72
|32
|67
|Accrington Stanley
|32
|19
|4
|9
|56
|37
|61
|Wycombe
|32
|17
|8
|7
|63
|46
|59
|Notts County
|32
|16
|9
|7
|54
|35
|57
|Mansfield Town
|32
|15
|11
|6
|51
|34
|56
|Swindon
|33
|17
|3
|13
|51
|47
|54
|Lincoln City
|32
|14
|11
|7
|44
|30
|53
|Exeter
|30
|16
|4
|10
|41
|35
|52
|Coventry
|32
|15
|5
|12
|36
|27
|50
|Colchester
|33
|13
|11
|9
|45
|39
|50
|Crawley Town
|33
|14
|6
|13
|38
|40
|48
|Newport County
|32
|12
|10
|10
|41
|43
|46
|Carlisle
|32
|11
|9
|12
|44
|44
|42
|Cambridge United
|32
|11
|9
|12
|31
|43
|42
|Cheltenham
|33
|10
|9
|14
|46
|48
|39
|Stevenage
|33
|10
|9
|14
|42
|48
|39
|Yeovil
|32
|10
|8
|14
|45
|50
|38
|Grimsby Town
|33
|9
|9
|15
|29
|47
|36
|Port Vale
|32
|9
|7
|16
|35
|46
|34
|Forest Green
|32
|9
|5
|18
|36
|55
|32
|Morecambe
|31
|7
|10
|14
|29
|41
|31
|Crewe
|32
|9
|3
|20
|35
|54
|30
|Chesterfield
|32
|7
|6
|19
|33
|58
|27
|Barnet
|32
|6
|7
|19
|30
|48
|25
|Tuesday, Feb. 13
Yeovil 2, Barnet 0
Lincoln City 1, Cheltenham 0
Port Vale vs. Exeter ppd.
Mansfield Town 5, Newport County 0
Wycombe 3, Swindon 2
Luton Town 4, Crawley Town 1
Chesterfield 2, Cambridge United 3
Accrington Stanley 1, Crewe 0
Notts County 2, Carlisle 1
Forest Green 3, Stevenage 1
Colchester 2, Coventry 1
|Saturday, Feb. 17
Newport County vs. Notts County 1500 GMT
Morecambe vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT
Swindon vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT
Stevenage vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Wycombe 1500 GMT
Carlisle vs. Chesterfield 1500 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Grimsby Town 1500 GMT
Coventry vs. Luton Town ppd.
Crawley Town vs. Lincoln City 1500 GMT
Crewe vs. Colchester 1500 GMT
Barnet vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT
Exeter vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, Feb. 20
Crewe vs. Exeter 1945 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Notts County 1945 GMT
Barnet vs. Carlisle 2000 GMT