BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/02/16 23:09
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 27 23 3 1 79 20 72
Man United 27 17 5 5 51 19 56
Liverpool 27 15 9 3 61 31 54
Chelsea 27 16 5 6 49 23 53
Tottenham 27 15 7 5 52 24 52
Arsenal 27 13 6 8 51 36 45
Burnley 27 9 9 9 21 24 36
Leicester 27 9 8 10 39 40 35
Everton 27 9 7 11 32 46 34
Bournemouth 27 8 7 12 31 41 31
Watford 27 8 6 13 37 47 30
West Ham 27 7 9 11 34 46 30
Newcastle 27 7 7 13 25 36 28
Brighton 27 6 10 11 22 36 28
Crystal Palace 27 6 9 12 25 42 27
Swansea 27 7 6 14 20 37 27
Huddersfield 27 7 6 14 23 47 27
Southampton 27 5 11 11 28 40 26
Stoke 27 6 7 14 27 53 25
West Brom 27 3 11 13 21 40 20
Saturday, Feb. 24

Leicester vs. Stoke 1230 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Newcastle 1500 GMT

Brighton vs. Swansea 1500 GMT

West Brom vs. Huddersfield 1500 GMT

Liverpool vs. West Ham 1500 GMT

Burnley vs. Southampton 1500 GMT

Watford vs. Everton 1730 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 25

Man United vs. Chelsea 1405 GMT

Monday, Feb. 26

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham 2000 GMT

Thursday, March 1

Arsenal vs. Man City 1945 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wolverhampton 31 22 5 4 56 23 71
Aston Villa 31 17 8 6 48 27 59
Derby 32 16 10 6 48 26 58
Cardiff 31 17 7 7 47 27 58
Fulham 31 14 10 7 52 36 52
Bristol City 31 14 10 7 45 36 52
Preston 31 12 13 6 38 30 49
Sheffield United 31 15 4 12 44 37 49
Middlesbrough 31 14 6 11 40 29 48
Brentford 31 11 11 9 43 40 44
Leeds 31 13 5 13 42 39 44
Ipswich 31 13 5 13 43 41 44
Norwich 31 12 8 11 31 34 44
Millwall 31 9 12 10 36 34 39
Sheffield Wednesday 32 8 13 11 34 38 37
QPR 31 9 9 13 33 44 36
Nottingham Forest 31 11 2 18 35 50 35
Reading 31 8 8 15 34 41 32
Bolton 31 7 9 15 28 49 30
Birmingham 31 8 6 17 22 43 30
Hull 31 6 11 14 42 47 29
Barnsley 31 6 10 15 30 45 28
Sunderland 31 5 11 15 34 55 26
Burton Albion 31 6 7 18 24 58 25
Tuesday, Feb. 13

Cardiff 2, Bolton 0

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Derby 0

Saturday, Feb. 17

Fulham vs. Aston Villa 1500 GMT

Sunderland vs. Brentford 1500 GMT

Cardiff vs. Middlesbrough 1500 GMT

QPR vs. Bolton 1500 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Nottingham Forest 1500 GMT

Birmingham vs. Millwall 1500 GMT

Preston vs. Wolverhampton 1500 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 18

Norwich vs. Ipswich 1200 GMT

Leeds vs. Bristol City 1630 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Barnsley vs. Burton Albion 1945 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Reading 1945 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Hull 1945 GMT

Millwall vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1945 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Preston 1945 GMT

Brentford vs. Birmingham 1945 GMT

Sheffield United vs. QPR 1945 GMT

Bolton vs. Sunderland 2000 GMT

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Derby vs. Leeds 1945 GMT

Ipswich vs. Cardiff 1945 GMT

Bristol City vs. Fulham 1945 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Norwich 1945 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Shrewsbury 31 19 7 5 42 24 64
Wigan 30 19 6 5 56 18 63
Blackburn 32 18 9 5 58 32 63
Rotherham 32 17 5 10 55 38 56
Scunthorpe 33 15 10 8 48 36 55
Bradford 33 15 5 13 48 50 50
Charlton 31 13 9 9 41 38 48
Plymouth 33 13 8 12 41 42 47
Portsmouth 32 14 4 14 39 38 46
Peterborough 31 12 9 10 49 41 45
Bristol Rovers 32 14 3 15 48 50 45
Gillingham 32 11 11 10 37 36 44
Oxford United 32 11 8 13 49 50 41
Southend 32 11 8 13 39 50 41
Walsall 31 10 10 11 42 45 40
Doncaster 33 9 12 12 39 42 39
Blackpool 32 9 11 12 39 43 38
Fleetwood Town 31 10 6 15 43 50 36
Oldham 33 9 9 15 46 58 36
Northampton 33 10 6 17 32 54 36
AFC Wimbledon 32 9 7 16 32 42 34
Milton Keynes Dons 31 7 9 15 30 44 30
Bury 32 6 8 18 26 47 26
Rochdale 28 5 10 13 29 40 25
Tuesday, Feb. 13

Charlton 1, Bradford 1

Fleetwood Town 1, Shrewsbury 2

Wigan 0, Blackpool 2

Portsmouth 1, Blackburn 2

Plymouth 4, AFC Wimbledon 2

Peterborough 2, Scunthorpe 2

Rotherham 3, Oxford United 1

Northampton 1, Gillingham 2

Bury 0, Southend 0

Walsall 4, Doncaster 2

Bristol Rovers 3, Rochdale 2

Oldham 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Saturday, Feb. 17

Oxford United vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT

Gillingham vs. Walsall 1500 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT

Bradford vs. Wigan ppd.

Shrewsbury vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT

Southend vs. Portsmouth 1500 GMT

Doncaster vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Charlton 1500 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Northampton 1500 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 18

Blackpool vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT

Monday, Feb. 19

Blackburn vs. Bury 1945 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Shrewsbury vs. Gillingham 1945 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Portsmouth 1945 GMT

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Rochdale vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Luton Town 33 20 7 6 72 32 67
Accrington Stanley 32 19 4 9 56 37 61
Wycombe 32 17 8 7 63 46 59
Notts County 32 16 9 7 54 35 57
Mansfield Town 32 15 11 6 51 34 56
Swindon 33 17 3 13 51 47 54
Lincoln City 32 14 11 7 44 30 53
Exeter 30 16 4 10 41 35 52
Coventry 32 15 5 12 36 27 50
Colchester 33 13 11 9 45 39 50
Crawley Town 33 14 6 13 38 40 48
Newport County 32 12 10 10 41 43 46
Carlisle 32 11 9 12 44 44 42
Cambridge United 32 11 9 12 31 43 42
Cheltenham 33 10 9 14 46 48 39
Stevenage 33 10 9 14 42 48 39
Yeovil 32 10 8 14 45 50 38
Grimsby Town 33 9 9 15 29 47 36
Port Vale 32 9 7 16 35 46 34
Forest Green 32 9 5 18 36 55 32
Morecambe 31 7 10 14 29 41 31
Crewe 32 9 3 20 35 54 30
Chesterfield 32 7 6 19 33 58 27
Barnet 32 6 7 19 30 48 25
Tuesday, Feb. 13

Yeovil 2, Barnet 0

Lincoln City 1, Cheltenham 0

Port Vale vs. Exeter ppd.

Mansfield Town 5, Newport County 0

Wycombe 3, Swindon 2

Luton Town 4, Crawley Town 1

Chesterfield 2, Cambridge United 3

Accrington Stanley 1, Crewe 0

Notts County 2, Carlisle 1

Forest Green 3, Stevenage 1

Colchester 2, Coventry 1

Saturday, Feb. 17

Newport County vs. Notts County 1500 GMT

Morecambe vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT

Swindon vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT

Stevenage vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Wycombe 1500 GMT

Carlisle vs. Chesterfield 1500 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Grimsby Town 1500 GMT

Coventry vs. Luton Town ppd.

Crawley Town vs. Lincoln City 1500 GMT

Crewe vs. Colchester 1500 GMT

Barnet vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT

Exeter vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Crewe vs. Exeter 1945 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Notts County 1945 GMT

Barnet vs. Carlisle 2000 GMT