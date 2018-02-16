Finland beats Norway 5-1 in early round game at Olympics

Veli-Matti Savinainen (86), of Finland, shoots as the puck sails past goalie Lars Haugen (30), of Norway, for a goal during the third period of the pr
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Eeli Tolvanen scored twice to help Finland rally past Norway 5-1 on Friday night in a preliminary round game and set up a showdown with Sweden.
Norway's Patrick Thoresen scored an early power play goal, but Finland evened the score when Tolvanen scored at 16:36 on the power play with Mattias Norstebo off for tripping.
Tolvanen scored again just 5:32 into the second and the Finns broke the game open early in the third with two more goals, including a long-range strike from Sami Lepisto, who beat screened Norway goalie Lars Haugen.
Finland scored two goals on power plays and outshot Norway 30-22. Finland goalkeeper Mikko Koskinen had 21 saves.
Finland and Sweden have won both of their games so far and will face each other in a Group C matchup Sunday. Norway and Germany, both winless, will play in the early game.
