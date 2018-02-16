Finland beats Norway 5-1 in early round game at Olympics

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Eeli Tolvanen scored twice to help Finland rally past Norway 5-1 on Friday night in a preliminary round game and set up a showdown with Sweden.

Norway's Patrick Thoresen scored an early power play goal, but Finland evened the score when Tolvanen scored at 16:36 on the power play with Mattias Norstebo off for tripping.

Tolvanen scored again just 5:32 into the second and the Finns broke the game open early in the third with two more goals, including a long-range strike from Sami Lepisto, who beat screened Norway goalie Lars Haugen.

Finland scored two goals on power plays and outshot Norway 30-22. Finland goalkeeper Mikko Koskinen had 21 saves.

Finland and Sweden have won both of their games so far and will face each other in a Group C matchup Sunday. Norway and Germany, both winless, will play in the early game.

