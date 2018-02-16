Friday's Olympic Ski Jumping Results

|At Pyeongchang, South Korea
|Men's K120 Individual
|Qualifying
1. Robert Johansson, Norway (135.00, 78.00, 55.50), 131.90 (Q).
2. Johan Andre Forfang, Norway (137.00, 81.60, 57.00), 128.70 (Q).
3. Ryoyu Kobayashi, Japan (143.50, 93.30, 52.00), 127.60 (Q).
4. Andreas Wellinger, Germany (135.00, 78.00, 56.00), 127.10 (Q).
5. Michael Haybock, Austria (133.50, 75.30, 55.50), 126.90 (Q).
6. Daniel Andre Tande, Norway (131.50, 71.70, 55.50), 126.50 (Q).
7. Kamil Stoch, Poland (131.50, 71.70, 56.00), 125.60 (Q).
8. Maciej Kot, Poland (138.00, 83.40, 55.00), 124.80 (Q).
9. Markus Eisenbichler, Germany (135.00, 78.00, 52.50), 123.60 (Q).
10. Simon Ammann, Switzerland (140.00, 87.00, 50.00), 122.60 (Q).
11. Stefan Kraft, Austria (131.00, 70.80, 55.50), 121.10 (Q).
12. Karl Geiger, Germany (130.50, 69.90, 53.00), 117.70 (Q).
13. Richard Freitag, Germany (130.00, 69.00, 55.00), 116.80 (Q).
14. Dawid Kubacki, Poland (127.00, 63.60, 54.00), 114.70 (Q).
15. Jernej Damjan, Slovenia (132.50, 73.50, 55.50), 113.70 (Q).
16. Evgeniy Klimov, OA Russia (136.00, 79.80, 54.00), 111.80 (Q).
17. Peter Prevc, Slovenia (125.00, 60.00, 53.50), 111.00 (Q).
18. Stefan Hula, Poland (127.00, 63.60, 53.50), 110.40 (Q).
19. Andreas Stjernen, Norway (128.50, 66.30, 54.00), 110.20 (Q).
20. Antti Aalto, Finland (133.00, 74.40, 54.00), 109.30 (Q).
21. Alexey Romashov, OA Russia (136.00, 79.80, 53.00), 108.90 (Q).
22. Noriaki Kasai, Japan (122.50, 55.50, 54.00), 104.20 (Q).
23. Cestmir Kozisek, Czech Republic (132.50, 73.50, 54.00), 104.00 (Q).
24. Gregor Deschwanden, Switzerland (128.00, 65.40, 53.00), 103.50 (Q).
25. Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, Canada (124.50, 59.10, 53.00), 102.40 (Q).
26. Denis Kornilov, OA Russia (129.00, 67.20, 52.50), 101.70 (Q).
27. Taki Takeuchi, Japan (120.50, 51.90, 52.50), 98.50 (Q).
27. Clemens Aigner, Austria (119.50, 50.10, 52.00), 98.50 (Q).
29. Andreas Alamommo, Finland (129.50, 68.10, 53.50), 97.70 (Q).
30. Anze Semenic, Slovenia (119.50, 50.10, 51.00), 97.50 (Q).
31. Vladimir Zografski, Bulgaria (123.00, 56.40, 52.50), 94.30 (Q).
32. Alex Insam, Italy (123.00, 56.40, 52.00), 93.10 (Q).
33. Mikhail Nazarov, OA Russia (122.00, 54.60, 51.00), 92.30 (Q).
34. Jonathan Learoyd, France (124.00, 58.20, 52.50), 92.10 (Q).
35. Kevin Bickner, United States (122.50, 55.50, 51.00), 91.10 (Q).
36. Janne Ahonen, Finland (119.00, 49.20, 52.00), 90.80 (Q).
37. Junshiro Kobayashi, Japan (115.00, 42.00, 49.50), 89.50 (Q).
38. Michael Glasder, United States (124.50, 59.10, 51.00), 88.70 (Q).
39. Artti Aigro, Estonia (121.50, 53.70, 51.00), 86.80 (Q).
40. Manuel Fettner, Austria (111.00, 34.80, 49.50), 84.80 (Q).
41. Roman Koudelka, Czech Republic (116.50, 44.70, 51.00), 80.90 (Q).
42. Davide Bresadola, Italy (117.00, 45.60, 50.50), 80.00 (Q).
43. Jarkko Maeaettae, Finland (116.50, 44.70, 51.00), 79.00 (Q).
44. Martti Nomme, Estonia (114.00, 40.20, 49.50), 77.20 (Q).
45. Viktor Polasek, Czech Republic (110.50, 33.90, 49.50), 77.10 (Q).
46. Choi Seou, South Korea (114.50, 41.10, 50.00), 73.50 (Q).
47. Sergey Tkachenko, Kazakhstan (111.00, 34.80, 49.00), 70.90 (Q).
48. Vincent Descombes Sevoie, France (114.00, 40.20, 49.50), 69.90 (Q).
49. Tilen Bartol, Slovenia (103.50, 21.30, 46.00), 69.60 (Q).
50. Sebastian Colloredo, Italy (107.50, 28.50, 49.50), 68.10 (Q).
51. William Rhoads, United States (115.00, 42.00, 45.00), 67.90.
52. Lukas Hlava, Czech Republic (106.50, 26.70, 48.00), 62.20.
53. Casey Larson, United States (104.50, 23.10, 47.00), 61.10.
54. Federico Cecon, Italy (100.50, 15.90, 47.00), 50.30.
55. Kim Hyun Ki, South Korea (101.50, 17.70, 46.50), 46.40.
56. Fatih Arda Ipcioglu, Turkey (96.50, 8.70, 46.50), 36.40.