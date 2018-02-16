  1. Home
  2. World

Friday's Olympic Curling Sums

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/16 22:21
MEN
Game 13
Denmark 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 —6
Italy 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 —4
Denmark

Team Shots: 76, Team Points: 263, Team Percentage: 87.

Oliver Dupont, Shots: 18, Points: 64, Percentage: 89.

Johnny Frederiksen, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

Rasmus Stjerne, Shots: 18, Points: 57, Percentage: 79.

Mikkel Poulsen, Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

Italy

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 266, Team Percentage: 84.

Joel Retornaz, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

Simone Gonin, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

Amos Mosaner, Shots: 19, Points: 55, Percentage: 72.

Daniele Ferrazza, Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.

Game 14
South Korea 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 0 —5
Norway 0 2 0 0 2 0 0 2 0 1 —7
South Korea

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 276, Team Percentage: 86.

Seong Sehyeon, Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

Oh Eunsu, Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.

Kim Changmin, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

Lee Kibok, Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.

Norway

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 285, Team Percentage: 89.

Christoffer Svae, Shots: 20, Points: 76, Percentage: 95.

Thomas Ulsrud, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Torger Nergaard, Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.

Haavard Vad Petersson, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

Game 15
United States 0 0 1 0 1 0 2 0 —4
Sweden 4 1 0 2 0 1 0 2 —10
United States

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 207, Team Percentage: 81.

Tyler George, Shots: 16, Points: 46, Percentage: 72.

John Landsteiner, Shots: 16, Points: 64, Percentage: 100.

John Shuster, Shots: 16, Points: 42, Percentage: 66.

Matt Hamilton, Shots: 16, Points: 55, Percentage: 86.

Sweden

Team Shots: 63, Team Points: 220, Team Percentage: 87.

Niklas Edin, Shots: 16, Points: 53, Percentage: 83.

Henrik Leek, Shots: 6, Points: 18, Percentage: 75.

Oskar Eriksson, Shots: 16, Points: 61, Percentage: 95.

Rasmus Wranaa, Shots: 16, Points: 61, Percentage: 95.

Christoffer Sundgren, Shots: 9, Points: 27, Percentage: 75.

Game 16
United States 2 2 0 2 0 0 2 0 1 —9
Denmark 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 2 0 —5
United States

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 232, Team Percentage: 81.

Tyler George, Shots: 18, Points: 56, Percentage: 78.

John Landsteiner, Shots: 18, Points: 52, Percentage: 72.

John Shuster, Shots: 18, Points: 59, Percentage: 82.

Matt Hamilton, Shots: 18, Points: 65, Percentage: 90.

Denmark

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 244, Team Percentage: 85.

Oliver Dupont, Shots: 18, Points: 63, Percentage: 88.

Johnny Frederiksen, Shots: 18, Points: 58, Percentage: 81.

Rasmus Stjerne, Shots: 18, Points: 54, Percentage: 75.

Mikkel Poulsen, Shots: 18, Points: 69, Percentage: 96.

Game 17
South Korea 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 1 —6
Canada 0 0 3 0 1 0 2 1 0 0 —7
South Korea

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 263, Team Percentage: 82.

Seong Sehyeon, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Oh Eunsu, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

Kim Changmin, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

Lee Kibok, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Canada

Team Shots: 77, Team Points: 279, Team Percentage: 91.

Kevin Koe, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

Brent Laing, Shots: 20, Points: 75, Percentage: 94.

Ben Hebert, Shots: 17, Points: 58, Percentage: 85.

Marc Kennedy, Shots: 20, Points: 76, Percentage: 95.

Game 18
Britain 0 2 1 0 2 0 0 1 0 —6
Sweden 1 0 0 2 0 3 0 0 2 —8
Britain

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 267, Team Percentage: 84.

Kyle Smith, Shots: 19, Points: 62, Percentage: 82.

Kyle Waddell, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

Thomas Muirhead, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

Cameron Smith, Shots: 20, Points: 75, Percentage: 94.

Sweden

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 274, Team Percentage: 86.

Niklas Edin, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Oskar Eriksson, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

Rasmus Wranaa, Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

Christoffer Sundgren, Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.

Game 19
Switzerland 3 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 —6
Japan 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 —5
Switzerland

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 274, Team Percentage: 87.

Benoit Schwarz, Shots: 19, Points: 67, Percentage: 88.

Peter de Cruz, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

Valentin Tanner, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

Claudio Paetz, Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.

Japan

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 253, Team Percentage: 79.

Kosuke Morozumi, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

Tetsuro Shimizu, Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

Yusuke Morozumi, Shots: 20, Points: 56, Percentage: 70.

Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

WOMEN
Game 13
OA Russia 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 —4
Sweden 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 2 0 —5
Olympic Athletes from Russia

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 269, Team Percentage: 76.

Galina Arsenkina, Shots: 22, Points: 70, Percentage: 80.

Julia Guzieva, Shots: 22, Points: 69, Percentage: 78.

Victoria Moiseeva, Shots: 22, Points: 69, Percentage: 78.

Uliana Vasileva, Shots: 22, Points: 61, Percentage: 69.

Sweden

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 283, Team Percentage: 80.

Agnes Knochenhauer, Shots: 22, Points: 71, Percentage: 81.

Anna Hasselborg, Shots: 22, Points: 67, Percentage: 76.

Sofia Mabergs, Shots: 22, Points: 73, Percentage: 83.

Sara McManus, Shots: 22, Points: 72, Percentage: 82.

Game 14
Canada 0 2 0 0 4 0 1 1 0 0 —8
Denmark 0 0 3 1 0 2 0 0 0 2 —9
Canada

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 263, Team Percentage: 75.

Rachel Homan, Shots: 22, Points: 58, Percentage: 66.

Joanne Courtney, Shots: 22, Points: 70, Percentage: 80.

Emma Miskew, Shots: 22, Points: 68, Percentage: 77.

Lisa Weagle, Shots: 22, Points: 67, Percentage: 76.

Denmark

Team Shots: 86, Team Points: 250, Team Percentage: 73.

Julie Hoegh, Shots: 22, Points: 65, Percentage: 74.

Denise Dupont, Shots: 21, Points: 58, Percentage: 69.

Mathilde Halse, Shots: 22, Points: 71, Percentage: 81.

Madeleine Dupont, Shots: 21, Points: 56, Percentage: 67.

Game 15
Switzerland 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 —5
South Korea 1 0 1 1 1 0 1 0 2 0 —7
Switzerland

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 229, Team Percentage: 73.

Marlene Albrecht, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

Manuela Siegrist, Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

Silvana Tirinzoni, Shots: 18, Points: 39, Percentage: 54.

Esther Neuenschwander, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

South Korea

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 248, Team Percentage: 78.

Kim Kyeongae, Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

Kim Seonyeong, Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

Kim Yeongmi, Shots: 19, Points: 58, Percentage: 76.

Kim Eunjung, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

MORE