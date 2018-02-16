WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

The FA Cup fifth round begins with Chelsea and Leicester at home to second-tier teams Hull and Sheffield United, respectively. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

OLY--RUSSIA DOPING-RODCHENKOV

Russian doping whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov says "sorry to all the clean athletes we cheated." The former Russian anti-doping laboratory director was speaking in correspondence to The Associated Press through his lawyer. Rodchenkov fled to the United States to expose the elaborate ruse to evade doping tests and he claims the Russians are still "lying and denying." By Rob Harris. SENT: 950 words.

TEN--ABN AMRO

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Roger Federer is one win away from becoming the oldest male to reach the top of the world tennis rankings. The Swiss seals top spot if he beats Robin Haase on Friday in the quarterfinals of the ABN AMRO tournament. Match starts not before 1830 GMT. UPCOMING: 400 words.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-INDIA

CENTURION, South Africa — India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bowl against South Africa in the sixth and final one-day international at SuperSport Park on Friday. SENT: 200 words.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-AUSTRALIA

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — D'Arcy Short hit 76 and David Warner struck a 24-ball 59 on Friday as Australia pulled off the highest successful run chase in Twenty20 international cricket with seven balls remaining to beat New Zealand by five wickets in the trans-Tasman tri-series. SENT: 600 words.

SOC--SINGLE-MINDED NAPOLI

ROME — "Mission accomplished," read the headline in the Gazzetta dello Sport. It perfectly captured the sentiment surrounding Serie A Napoli's 3-1 loss to visiting Leipzig in the first leg of the Europa League's last 32. It's a matchup that the Serie A leader is showing no interest in winning. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1430 GMT, photos.

SOC--SCOTLAND-MCLEISH

GLASGOW, Scotland — Alex McLeish has been appointed Scotland manager for a second time, tasked with qualifying for the 2020 European Championship. SENT: 140 words.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

GIRONA, Spain — Girona hosts Leganes with both modest sides having impressive seasons in the Spanish league. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2200 GMT.

SOC--NWSL-ALLOCATED PLAYERS

CHICAGO — The National Women's Soccer League has designated 23 Americans and 11 Canadians as allocated players for the upcoming season. SENT: 150 words.

RGL--WORLD CLUB CHALLENGE

MELBOURNE, Australia — Halfback Brodie Croft scored a try and set up five others as National Rugby League champion Melbourne Storm beat the Leeds Rhinos 38-4 in the World Club Challenge on Friday, handing a heavy defeat to the Super League champions from Britain. SENT: 130 words.

GLF--GENESIS OPEN

LOS ANGELES — Patrick Cantlay returned to what amounts to his home course on the PGA Tour and shot a 5-under 66 Thursday to share the lead at the Genesis Open. It sounds like a plot that belongs to Tiger Woods, who also grew up 40 miles away and returned to Riviera for the first time in 12 years. Woods shot 72. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 800 words, photos.

GLF--WOMEN'S AUSTRALIAN OPEN

ADELAIDE, Australia — Overnight leader Jin Young Ko shot a 3-under 69 on Friday to increase her lead to three strokes after two rounds of the Women's Australian Open. SENT: 250 words.

GLF--PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

NAPLES, Florida — Three-time winner Bernhard Langer opens play in the PGA Tour Champions' Chubb Classic. UPCOMING: 300 words by 0030 GMT.

BKN--ALL-STAR-THINGS TO KNOW

The stars will be out in Los Angeles, on the basketball court and all around it. The NBA's All-Star festivities are back at Staples Center, with the usual events on All-Star Saturday night and a new format for the game Sunday. By Brian Mahoney. SENT: 570 words, photos.

TEN--NEW YORK OPEN

UNIONDALE, New York — Top-seeded Kevin Anderson needed a third-set tiebreaker to beat American Ernesto Escobedo 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) on Thursday in the second round of the New York Open. SENT: 120 words.

BOX--GARCIA-RIOS

LAS VEGAS — Former two-division world champion Danny Garcia is returning to the ring Saturday night against former world champion Brandon Rios in a WBC welterweight world title elimination bout. SENT: 470 words.

BBO--ARBITRATION

PHOENIX — Cleveland's Trevor Bauer, Houston's Collin McHugh and Tampa Bay's Jake Odorizzi won their salary arbitration cases Thursday, and Toronto's Marcus Stroman and Minnesota's Kyle Gibson lost. SENT: 610 words, photos.

Other stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Denver Nuggets make 24 3-pointers, beat Bucks 134-123. SENT: 210 words, photo.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Penguins beat Kings 3-1 for 10th straight home win. SENT: 1,370 words, photos.

— CAR--NASCAR-DAYTONA 500 — Team Penske stakes claim as Daytona 500 favorites. By Jenna Fryer. SENT: 840 words, photos.

