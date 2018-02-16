'Unseen' museum exhibit to depict glow-in-the-dark creatures

NEW YORK (AP) — Feel as though you're in the dark when it comes to the underwater world?

New York's American Museum of Natural History is working on just the solution: a floor-to-ceiling installation depicting creatures that glow.

Photographers got a sneak peek on Thursday as one of the centerpieces was installed for an exhibition called "Unseen Oceans."

The intersection of nature and art is dubbed fishnado and displays hundreds of models of marine species that exhibit biofluorescence.

Black light eerily illuminates a scene of sea creatures that appear to swim overhead.

"Unseen Oceans" opens to the public in March.