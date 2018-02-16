Turkey: 6 journalists sentenced to life over failed coup

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey's state-run news agency says a court in Istanbul has sentenced six journalists accused of involvement in a 2016 coup attempt to life prison terms.

Anadolu Agency says those sentenced on Friday include Ahmet Altan, the former editor-in-chief of Taraf newspaper, his brother, journalist and academic Mehmet Altan, and prominent journalist Nazli Ilicak.

The journalists were accused of links to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey blames for the July 15, 2016, failed coup. Gulen denies the accusation.

The defendants were charged with attempts against Turkey's constitution and membership in a terror organization.