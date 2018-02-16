Coke puts up strong 4Q numbers

ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola says it's swung to a fourth-quarter loss of $2.75 billion, though adjusted earnings and revenues beat most expectations.

The Atlanta company's per share loss Friday was 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 39 cents per share, which is a penny better than projections from industry analysts, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The world's largest beverage maker posted revenue of $7.51 billion, edging out revenue expectations $7.36 billion.

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. are up more than 1 percent before the opening bell.

