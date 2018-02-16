Thai junta charges 50 anti-government activists

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand's military government has filed criminal charges against 50 activists over a recent protest in which they demanded the army give up power and restore civilian rule through elections.

The Lawyers Association of Thailand said Friday that seven leading activists were charged with sedition and 43 others with violating a ban on political assembly for the Feb. 10 demonstration, in which 400 people participated.

The lawyers' group said the charges filed this week were meant to protect the military's position and threaten those who criticize it.

The military ousted an elected government in May 2014. It has pushed back promised dates for new polls several times.